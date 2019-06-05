Want to roller derby?

With an oval track, roller skates and five-person teams, roller derby is an exhilarating sport overlooked by many but cherished by those who have found their way into the niche.

With an oval track, roller skates and five-person teams, roller derby is an exhilarating sport overlooked by many but cherished by those who have found their way into the niche.

However, the Houston Roller Derby Club is seeking to change that, and not only does that mean recruiting more people, but the hope is to get a competitive team together that can put Houston on the map in the roller derby world.

Miko Magee, one of the roller derby enthusiasts speaks of the merits of the sport, “It made me a lot more of a confident person, because you realize what you are capable of.”

Practice is every Monday night at 7 p.m., and with a set of loner gear from Prince George league, for now, is to get as many people trying on skates and getting going.

She went on explaining that a team pushes a person to achieve more than they normally would alone, and roller derby is an excellent example of that principle in action. The team is excited to get things going because of the close proximity of other roller derby teams in Prince George and Terrace would put Houston in an ideal spot for competition.

For those out of the loop, roller derby consists of five-person teams, with four blockers and one jammer. The jammer scores points by passing players on the opponents’ team, while the blockers help advance the jammers position.

The club will accept anyone over 18 years old. For more information please call Miko at 778-203-0086.