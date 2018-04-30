Regular gasoline now going for $1.60 a litre in Maple Ridge. (Phil Melnychuk/THE NEWS)

Want to hear TransLink’s plans for Maple Ridge?

Agency talks to chamber this Wednesday at noon

The voice of business wants to hear your voice when it comes to how we get in, out and around Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.

TransLink is making a half-hour presentation about its ongoing area transport plan at a Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Chamber of Commerce lunch this week. The talk takes place this Wednesday, May 2 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., at Chances Maple Ridge on Lougheed Highway and 227th Street.

People will be able to comment on the plan and on the impending arrival of the B-Line express bus service that starts in September 2019 between Maple Ridge and Coquitlam Central station.

Both non-members and chamber members are welcome.

This Monday started off with still higher gasoline prices, with per-litre charges now more than $1.60 per litre in Maple Ridge.

Chamber president Ken Holland will also talk about chamber activities. Tickets are $25 non-members and $20 members. For information, e-mail the chamber at: info@ridgemeadowschamber.com

