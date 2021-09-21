Want to borrow a book? No vaccine card needed to get into the library

With several businesses, theatres and gyms mandating a vaccine card for entry, if book lovers wondered what their libraries have in mind for this rule, the Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows libraries have made it clear.

In a post, the libraries said, “Vaccine cards are NOT required for entry into the library. The printing of vaccine cards is free. Please notify staff before you print. If you need help acquiring your vaccine card, please ask staff for assistance.”

So while vaccine cards would not be required to enter or use the library, those wanting to print a vaccine card for gaining entry in to other places, will be able to do so at their libraries for free through the Fraser Valley Regional Library system.

According to Scott Hargrove, CEO of the regional libraries, not having to show the vaccine card at the libraries boils down to the provincial government’s exemption.

“Public libraries provide critical research and technology support to our communities, and these services are very important for our customers who are researching vaccination, booking vaccination appointments online, and downloading or ordering the BC Vaccine Card once they have their vaccinations,” he said.

“Since the BC Vaccine Card announcement from the Provincial government, many of FVRL’s customers have come in seeking information and resources connected to the COVID-19 vaccination program. Fraser Valley Regional Library is offering to print vaccine cards at no cost to our customers.”

