Want better internet? Complete an online survey by the RDBN

The regional district is doing a survey to understand internet requirements that people have.

A broadband committe has been formed by the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako with a vision, “that all citizens in the RDBN will have access to high speed internet.”

Low quality of internet and downloading speed in the area has been reported by several residents, including mayor and council.

Councillor Brian Frenkel, who is also the the first vice-president for the Union of BC Municipalities (UBCM), said that the town lobbied for better access to internet at the conference this year.

Mayor Gerry Thiessen who is also the chair of the regional district has on several occassions mentioned to the Omineca Express that better access to internet is required to attract and retain workers in the town.

And recently, on Nov. 13, due to a motor vehicle accident, Mascon users did not have internet until 2 am on Nov. 14.

So at the RDBN they have built a committee to work along with the board to develop and implement an approved RDBN Broadband strategy.

In order for them to make an informed decision, they are asking locals who live within the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako to complete a 2 minute survey and an internet performance test.

Each submission is also eligible to be entered to win a prize package from local businesses valued at over $200.