Wallace to run again for French Creek RDN director

Nanoose Bay’s Lehann Wallace is again vying for director for the Regional District of Nanaimo, Area G (French Creek, San Pareil, Little Qualicum).

The Regional District of Nanaimo is holding a by-election on Oct. 5th for the position that was left vacant by the tragic passing of Clarke Gourlay as the result of a mountaineering accident at Strathcona Provincial Park, June 29.

“Certainly the tragic loss of our elected representative Clarke Gourlay is the worst possible circumstance to trigger a by-election,” said Wallace. “I have been asked by numerous residents to put my name forward again to represent Area G, and I am honoured to do so.

The RDN put out a public notice to the electors in Area G about the by-election and nominations for the office are to be submitted to the Chief Election Officer or to the Legislative Services Department of the RDN on 6300 Hammond Bay Road, Nanaimo.

RELATED: Clarke Gourlay, founder of Little Qualicum Cheeseworks, dies in mountaineering accident

Wallace ran in the October 2018 general local election as one of three candidates for Area G and achieved 40.1 per cent of the vote, which was just 24 votes short of elected director Gourlay, who garnered 41.4 per cent of the votes, with the remaining 18.6 per cent for Duane Round.

Wallace has received the endorsements of local politicians, including the region’s longest serving politician, alternate Area G Director Joe Stanhope and retired Member of Parliament, Randy White.

“I have known Lehann Wallace for a good length of time now and am most impressed with her communication skills, determination and knowledge of our local area issues,” said White.”The citizens of Area G will benefit a great deal by having Lehann Wallace represent them.”

Round told The News that he will be consulting his family and will decide soon as to whether he would run for the director’s position again.

Nomination forms are available at the Legislative Services Department, Regional District of Nanaimo, located at 6300 Hammond Bay Road, Nanaimo, BC V9T 6N2 from 8:30 a.m. until the close of the nomination period. For more information see: https://www.rdn.bc.ca/notice-2019-07-24