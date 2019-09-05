Wallace set to be named new director for RDN’s Electoral Area G

Just one candidate put name forward for byelection

Lehann Wallace may be declared elected by acclamation on Sept. 9, as the Regional District of Nanaimo director for Electoral Area G, which covers the French Creek, San Pareil and Little Qualicum region.

The nomination period closed on Aug. 30 and the chance to challenge the nomination ended on Sept. 3.

Provincial legislation provides that no declaration can be made as to the status of acclamation prior to Sept. 9 in order to allow for a challenge of nomination or the withdrawal of a candidate.

Alternate Director Joe Stanhope will remain as the interim director for Electoral Area G until Wallace is legislatively permitted to take her oath of office, which is set to occur on Oct. 6.

The RDN thanked Stanhope for his time and efforts in fulfilling the role of director and participating in multiple committees since July 2019.

Wallace had the second-highest vote total in the last election, that was won by Clarke Gourlay, who passed away after a tragic hiking accident in Strathcona Park in June.

— NEWS Staff , submitted

