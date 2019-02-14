Wall of ice blocks Tulista Park boat ramp

Some boat owners unhappy that Sidney's snow is being dumped at the Tulista Park boat ramp

The ice and snow wall that is blocking the Tulista Park boat ramp. Some local residents are upset that it has been dumped there. (Nick Murray/News Staff)

Clearance crews are working hard to remove the snow drifts on almost every street in Sidney. They started early Thursday morning and have been supported by two dump-trucks and a back-hoe.

However, some residents are upset about council’s decision to dump the huge quantities of snow in Tulista Park. This is because the snow is being deposited right in front of the boat ramp, blocking access to it.

A huge wall of ice and snow, over 10 feet high now, blocks the ramp, preventing boat owners and, potentially rescue craft, from launching from it.

Clearance crews say the snow has been dumped there as it is out of the way of roads and residential areas and, once the temperature rises, will melt and run off into the sea.

Local resident Colin Plint is unhappy and says there could be an economic impact. “We live on the water. The waterways are our road systems,” he said.

“A lot of gravel and cement travels on barges to the islands – they are now all cut off. There are better places to dump the snow.”

We have approached the town’s engineering department for comment.

