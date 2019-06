The North Thompson Show and Shine filled the lawns at Sam's Pizza and Rib House on Sunday, May 26, in Barriere.

The event was gifted with clear skies and plenty of sunshine to show off the vehicles that stood row on row. Every vehicle was polished to perfection, with each one drawing a crowd of admirers as attendees negotiated the rows. The three hour event was also filled with plenty of socializing; and as one fellow put it “the ‘car talk’ was exceptional.”

(Jill Hayward photo)