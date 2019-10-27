Victoria can anticipate sunshine for the week ahead and a rain-free Halloween night. (Unsplash)

Walking on sunshine: Victoria’s forecast dry and sunny for coming week

Halloween night expected to be rain-free

Victoria nights are getting chillier but the sun will warm the crisp autumn days ahead, according to Environment Canada’s forecast for the week ahead.

Monday will see a high of 11 C with sun while Tuesday and Wednesday have clear and sunny forecasts with a highs of eight degrees.

The sun stays out for Halloween on Thursday, with a high of 10 C. Trick-or-treaters might want to dress warm, but at least the little ghosts and ghouls will be dry with an overnight high of 4 C and continued clear skies.

The trend continues Friday with a high of 11 C and sun, before a mix of sun and cloud enters the mix on Saturday.

