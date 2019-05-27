Walking for mental health

Members of the Community Compassion Walk make their way through Burns Lake on May 24 to raise awareness of mental health and suicide prevention. A barbecue took place in Spirit Square and hereditary drummers from the Lake Babine Nation providing singing and drumming. The walk began in Prince Rupert on May 12 and plans to finish in Kamloops. (Blair McBride photos)
