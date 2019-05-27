Walking for mental health

WATCH: Community compassion walk

  • May. 27, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Members of the Community Compassion Walk make their way through Burns Lake on May 24 to raise awareness of mental health and suicide prevention. A barbecue took place in Spirit Square and hereditary drummers from the Lake Babine Nation providing singing and drumming. The walk began in Prince Rupert on May 12 and plans to finish in Kamloops. (Blair McBride photos)

Previous story
City of Nanaimo announces winner of street banner design contest
Next story
Vernon men doing well year after kidney transplant

Just Posted

Most Read