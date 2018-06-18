Walker completes trek from Argentina to Alaska

Holly "Cargo" Harrison reached his destination in June, after encountering many generous people along the way

Holly “Cargo” Harrison, who stopped in Williams Lake to rest a pulled hamstring as seen here in February, completed his 15,000-mile walk from Argentina to Alaska earlier this month. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

An American man who camped at Walmart in Williams Lake for a week in February while resting a pulled hamstring has completed his walk from Ushuaia, Argentina to Prudhoe Bay, Alaska.

Holly “Cargo” Harrison, 58, finished his 24,140-kilometre-walk in June.

He posted a big thank you on his Facebook page on May 31, before he made the final 400 miles of the trek and said NBC was coming to film the final leg.

On June 10 he posted that he’d celebrated his walk by getting a tattoo featuring a map on his trek on his front torso.

A former U.S. army ranger with a special forces unit stationed in Savannah, Georgia, Harrison spent most of his career working in recreation as a camp director for youth.

“I have always been an avid hiker and enjoyed travelling and biking,” he told the Tribune during an interview in February.

In 2015, Harrison made the decision to do the 15,000 mile-trek after doing some research and learning it had only been attempted once before by a British man who completed the walk in six and a half years.

“I decided I could do a continuous walk and finish in a year and a half,” Harrison said, noting he departed on Dec. 17, 2016.

When he was walking through Smithers, B.C. along Highway 16, Harrison found a cell phone on the side of the road and connected with the owner, who showed his gratitude with moose meat and other goodies.

Harrison posted on June 13 it is anticipated NBC will air his story on June 24.

