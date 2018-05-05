The Fleming Beach walkway is popular for dog walkers and others in Esquimalt. It is featured on two of the Township's seven walking tours. Lauren Boothby/Victoria News

Walk your way into prizes

Several walking group initiatives have started up in Kermeos and there's prizes

  • May. 5, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

All forms of walking and rolling are being celebrated during the week of May 6 to 12.

Residents are encouraged to track 150 minutes of walking throughout that week to be entered into a prize. To download a tracking form go to rec.rdos.bc.ca.

There are several walking groups established in the Lower Similkameen for people that need a little encouragement.

The Healthy Habits Walking Group is a family walk that meets at the Family Centre (310 Veterans Ave.) every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. On Wednesday May 9 the group will walk in partnership with the Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen and end at Pine Park at 11 a.m. where there will be some family fun activities.

A Steps to Better Health Walking Group for seniors meets at the Lower Similkameen Community Services Society on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Walks are $1 a session. For more info call Similkameen Pharmacy 250-4995086.

A Nordic Walking Clinic is scheduled for Tues., May 8 with David Haro. The sessions will be held at 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. and start at Pine Park. To register contact Amanda a amurai@rdos.bc.ca or call 250-488-0260.

