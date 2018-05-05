Walk your way into prizes

Several walking group initiatives have started up in Kermeos and there's prizes

All forms of walking and rolling are being celebrated during the week of May 6 to 12.

Residents are encouraged to track 150 minutes of walking throughout that week to be entered into a prize. To download a tracking form go to rec.rdos.bc.ca.

There are several walking groups established in the Lower Similkameen for people that need a little encouragement.

The Healthy Habits Walking Group is a family walk that meets at the Family Centre (310 Veterans Ave.) every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. On Wednesday May 9 the group will walk in partnership with the Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen and end at Pine Park at 11 a.m. where there will be some family fun activities.

A Steps to Better Health Walking Group for seniors meets at the Lower Similkameen Community Services Society on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Walks are $1 a session. For more info call Similkameen Pharmacy 250-4995086.

A Nordic Walking Clinic is scheduled for Tues., May 8 with David Haro. The sessions will be held at 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. and start at Pine Park. To register contact Amanda a amurai@rdos.bc.ca or call 250-488-0260.