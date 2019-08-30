Pictured are the Monteleone cousins showing off the 2019 Terry Fox Run t-shirt.(Kathy Cooper photo)

Walk, run, bike, or ride a horse – it’s Terry Fox Run time!

Everyone is invited to come out on Sunday, September 15, to the Barriere Bandshell for the 39th annual community Terry Fox Run.

Walk, run, ride a bike, or ride a horse.

Registration starts at 10 a.m., with the Run starting at 11 a.m.

To volunteer, purchase T-shirts, or for more information, please contact Kathy Cooper at 250-672-5758, or Kris Luison at 250-672-5929.

“The generosity and caring of our community has helped to make great strides in research and treatment over the years,” says Kathy Cooper, “From the inception of the first Barriere Terry Fox Run, the community has raised over $170,000. Every dollar donated moves us closer to the realization of Terry’s dream of a world without cancer.”

Come out and support the Terry Fox Run in Barriere.

