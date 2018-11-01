Walk planned as part of Tree Appreciation Day in Oak Bay

As part of Oak Bay’s Tree Appreciation Day event, held by Friends of Uplands Park and the District of Oak Bay’s Parks and Recreation department, participants will learn about native plants and invasive species, how to plant trees properly and how to grow Garry Oaks from acorns. (Kathleen Matthews)

Approximately 50 community members are expected to meet at Uplands Park this Sunday to enjoy a walk as part of a Tree Appreciation Day event.

“This event is important to show off the beautiful mature trees of the area, educate, raise profiles or our urban forest and hopefully make everyone a lover of trees,” said Ron Carter with Friends of Uplands Park.

As part of the Tree Appreciation Day event, held by Friends of Uplands Park and the District of Oak Bay’s Parks, Recreation and Culture department, participants learn about native plants and invasive species, how to plant trees properly and how to grow Garry oaks from acorns.

Although the event lasts about two hours, Carter says the walk will only last one.

Participants can meet at the Uplands Park’s Dorset Road entrance at 10 a.m.

