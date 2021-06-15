Agassiz Agricultural Hall hosts COVID-19 vaccination clinics every Wednesday. District officials reported more than 300 doses are administered per week. (Adam Louis/Observer)

Walk-in COVID vaccine clinic scheduled for Wednesday

Walk-in appointments available while supplies last from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Fraser Health has announced a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Agassiz Agricultural Hall tomorrow, June 16 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. while vaccine supplies last.

The walk-in clinic is available to those getting their first doses only; anyone aged 12 and older is eligible to be vaccinated. You must bring your personal health number and photo ID, if you have them, and wear a mask. If you are sick or have tested positive for COVID-19, please do not attend.

Prior to arrival, you must register online at gov.bc.ca/getvaccinated or by calling 1-833-838-2323.

