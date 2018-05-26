Walk for Cystic Fibrosis at Okanagan Lake Park

The Walk to Make Cystic Fibrosis History will raise money for research and care for those with CF

Cystic Fibrosis Canada is calling on Penticton to help be part of their Walk to Make CF History.

As part of Cystic Fibrosis Awareness Month, the Walk to Make Cystic Fibrosis History is being held on May 27 across the country. In the Okanagan, the walk will be located at Okanagan Lake Park.

Registration for the walk is open online at Cystic Fibrosis Canada until the event, or at Okanagan Park from 8 a.m. until the opening ceremonies at 9 a.m.. The walk itself will begin at 9:15 a.m., and the two kilometre track is scheduled to take an hour to complete.

After the walk will be additional activities. The closing ceremonies will run from 1 to 2 p.m. Pets are welcome to walk alongside their owners.

Funds raised by the Walk will go towards research into CF, as well as supporting and advocating for better care for those afflicted with CF. Donations can be made for individual walkers, entire teams, or just to the walk itself. Donations can be made at the event or at Cystic Fibrosis Canada

In June Cystic Fibrosis Canada will be hosting another event to raise money. The GearUp4CF bike ride will lead riders from Vancouver to Osoyoos over a three day period.

