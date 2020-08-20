Walk and shop event kicks off downtown Chilliwack

Mill Street was busy with shoppers and diners at lunch on Thursday, as the downtown Chilliwack area kicked off a three-day Walk and Shop event. Businesses were encouraged to participate by the Downtown Chilliwack Business Improvement Association. (Jessica Peters/ The Progress)

Shoppers and diners are being encouraged to downtown Chilliwack this weekend to help boost local business.

The Chilliwack Economic Recovery Network and the Downtown Chilliwack BIA have worked together with other partners to create the Chilliwack Walk and Shop event. It began Aug. 20 and runs until Aug. 23.

The idea is to help boost the local economy following months of struggles due to COVID-19, from closures, to illness and a slowdown in shopping and dining habits. Businesses were encouraged to participate in the three-day event by holding sales, promotions and events in a safe way for their customers.

For more information on who is participating, and how, visit the Downtown Chilliwack BIA Facebook page.

READ MORE: Chilliwack Walk & Shop to support local businesses, offer customer promotions

@CHWKcommunityjpeters@theprogress.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Chilliwack Progress