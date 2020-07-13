Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic outside his residence at Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, on Thursday, June 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Wage subsidy will be extended until December amid post-COVID reopening: Trudeau

Trudeau said the extension will 'give greater certainty and support to businesses'

  • Jul. 13, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy will be extended until December as the country’s economy recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Trudeau announced Monday (July 13).

Trudeau said the extensions will “give greater certainty and support to businesses.”

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Abbotsford News

Previous story
Conservationists in race against time to rehabilitate grizzly cubs transferred to Aldergrove zoo
Next story
Parksville resident concerned about lack of hand sanitizer at Rathtrevor Beach Provincial Park outhouses

Just Posted

Most Read