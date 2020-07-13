Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic outside his residence at Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, on Thursday, June 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Wage subsidy will be extended until December amid post-COVID reopening: Trudeau
Trudeau said the extension will 'give greater certainty and support to businesses'
The Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy will be extended until December as the country’s economy recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Trudeau announced Monday (July 13).
Trudeau said the extensions will “give greater certainty and support to businesses.”
More to come.
@katslepian
katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.
Abbotsford News