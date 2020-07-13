Wage subsidy will be extended until December amid post-COVID reopening: Trudeau

Trudeau said the extension will 'give greater certainty and support to businesses'

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic outside his residence at Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, on Thursday, June 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

The Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy will be extended until December as the country’s economy recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Trudeau announced Monday (July 13).

Trudeau said the extensions will “give greater certainty and support to businesses.”

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Abbotsford News