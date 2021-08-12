Wafting smoke so thick across eastern Fraser Valley that fire departments got calls

The eastern Fraser Valley’s air quality health index was in the red on Aug. 12, 2021 with a reading of 8 due to smoke particles in the air. (Government of B.C.)

Drifting smoke arriving in the eastern Fraser Valley (EFV) region from other areas was so bad Thursday morning (Aug. 12) that Chilliwack Fire Department was getting calls from people thinking something nearby was on fire.

Not only is the extreme heat back for the next four days, but heavy smoke is wafting in from wildfires north of Hope, as well as north of Harrison.

The air quality health index (AQHI) for the EFV at 6 a.m. on Thursday was 8 which is ‘high health risk.’

This message was on the Chilliwack Scanner page: “PSA: the fire department has been getting a ton of smoke calls during the night, the truth is, the smoke is really bad this morning, therefore there is no need to call about the smoke, dispatch has been getting all the cities in the Fraser Valley to call them to let them know.”

Close doors and windows, run the air conditioning if possible, and air cleaners.

Health officials say to avoid outdoor activities and strenuous exercise especially those with respiratory issues and chronic health conditions.

The BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) advises using a portable HEPA air cleaner to filter the air in one area of your home. Also visit public spaces such as cooling centres, libraries, and shopping malls which tend to have cleaner, cooler indoor air.

Take it easy on smoky days because the harder you breathe, the more smoke you inhale. Also drink lots of water to help reduce inflammation, more than usual.

If you are working outdoors, use an N95 respirator that has been properly fitted.

More on how to stay safe is on the BCCDC website.

