W.L. McLeod held their Annual Christmas Fair on Nov. 30 at the school.

A variety of vendors were present with items ranging from baked good, jewellery, woolens, furniture, decorative signs and more.

Below are photos from the event.

Aman Parhar

Editor, Vanderhoof Omineca Express

aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter