Voting places now closed, election results awaited in Nanaimo and across B.C.

Voting stations are now closed and election results are expected to start coming in.

British Columbians voted today, Oct. 24 – and in record numbers leading up to today – to determine the makeup of the next provincial government.

Provincewide, there are 87 seats being contested in the election. At the dissolution of the most recent legislature, the governing NDP and the opposition B.C. Liberals held 41 seats each, the Green party held two, there were two independent MLAs and one vacancy.

Twenty-five of 106 ballot boxes in Nanaimo have now been counted. Sheila Malcolmson of the NDP received 883 votes (29.0% of the vote), Kathleen Jones of the B.C. Liberals had 457 (25.4%) and Lia Versaevel representing the Greens got 462 (25.6%).

The Nanaimo riding has 47,798 registered voters and 11,468 vote-by-mail packages were issued.

Parksville-Qualicum, a riding that includes areas of north Nanaimo, sees B.C. Liberal Party incumbent Michelle Stilwell up against Adam Walker of the NDP, Rob Lyon of the Greens, Don Purdey of the Conservative Party and independent John St. John.

Parksville-Qualicum has 48,496 registered voters and 14,273 mail-in ballots were requested.

Nanaimo-North Cowichan also has three candidates: NDP incumbent Doug Routley, Duck Paterson of the B.C. Liberal Party and Chris Istace with the Green party.

That riding has 45,841 voters, 9,956 of whom requested vote-by-mail packages.

-files from Canadian Press

