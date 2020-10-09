Voting opens for Sparwood Business Awards

Award recipients will be announced via Facebook on Oct. 22

Honouring the hard work of local businesses, public voting for the 2020 Sparwood Business Awards remains open until Oct. 16.

“Our businesses are the heart of our community,” said Beverly MacNaughton, Executive Director of the Sparwood Chamber of Commerce.

“Especially this year with the hard times our businesses have faced, I am proud to say they have overcame many obstacles and prevailed…These people work hard, and do the projects and events just to make Sparwood a better place for all of us. We can’t thank them enough.”

This year’s awards include the Outstanding Customer Service Award, Retail and Industrial Business Awards, the New Business Award, Community Youth Award, Community Spirit Award, and the Citizen of the Year Award.

Recipients of the awards, along with the winners of this year’s Business Scarecrow Competition, will be announced via the Sparwood Chamber Facebook page on Oct. 22.

Though the chamber usually hosts a wine and cheese night to celebrate the recipients of the Business Awards, to abide by pandemic protocols, MacNaughton and Membership Director Nicole Larka will honour the businesses with visits and award drop-offs this year.

For more information on category requirements, visit the online survey or contact the chamber.

Residents may vote via paper ballots available at the Sparwood Chamber of Commerce building, or online through Survey Monkey. Find the link of the Sparwood Chamber of Commerce website.

