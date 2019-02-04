Voting for the 2019 Creston Valley Business Awards is nearly over

The top three finalists in each category will be announced in the Feb. 14 issue of the Advance.

Submitted by Creston Valley Chamber of Commerce

Voting is nearly at an end for the 2019 Creston Valley Business Awards — ballots need to be submitted at the Creston Valley Chamber of Commerce or Pealow’s Independent Grocer by noon Feb. 11.

“It’s coming down to the wire,” said chamber manager Vern Gorham. “We’re really looking forward to seeing which businesses the community chooses to be finalists in this year’s categories.”

This year, the public can nominate in the categories of best customer service; best in professional services, hospitality and tourism, trades and services, and arts and culture; non-profit of the year, and employer of the year. Ballots are available in the Feb. 4 (and were available in the Jan. 24 and 31) Creston Valley Advance. Chamber of commerce members may also vote in the Chamber Business Excellence category, an award for which only chamber members are eligible.

The top three finalists in each category will be announced in the Feb. 14 issue of the Advance, and those attending the awards gala on Feb. 23 will vote at the event to determine the final winners.

The 2019 awards are supported in part by platinum sponsors Black Press Media Group, Canfor, and Pealow’s Independent Grocer.

“I like getting involved in new ideas and new innovations in town,” said Independent Grocer owner Brian Pealow. “There seems to be a breath of fresh air with the chamber. It seems like they’re pushing to try and draw people to Creston.”

The Creston Valley Business Awards gala will feature a sit-down dinner with music by the Creston Valley Trio, followed by the award presentations and entertainment, including dance music by the Creston Community Band and the vocal stylings of Dan Caverly and Simone Wiebe. Tickets are available at Black Bear Books or at the chamber.

“It’s going to be a really fun and classy evening,” said Gorham. “It’s an opportunity for nominees to celebrate and enjoy the community’s recognition.”