Voting day: Polls are now open at the Hope recreation centre

It’s voting day in Hope and the Fraser Valley Regional District’s Area A and B, and polls are now officially open.

Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. today at Hope’s recreation centre, 1005- 6 Avenue. Residents of Hope can vote for their choice of mayor and council as well as their choices for Hope’s school trustees. Residents of the Fraser Valley Regional District’s (FVRD) Area A and B will elect their choice of director and school board candidates.

RELATED: Voting in Hope? Here’s what you need to know

RELATED: Contenders for Hope, regional district and school district announced

Polls close at 8 p.m. and results from the district, school district and regional district will be shared on hopestandard.com as soon as they are announced.

RELATED: The Hope Standard’s full 2018 election coverage

Is there more to this story?

news@hopestandard.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter