Voting day is Saturday, Oct. 20 at the Hope recreation centre. Emelie Peacock/Hope Standard
Voting day: Polls are now open at the Hope recreation centre
Voters to elect Hope's mayor and council, school trustees and Area A & B electoral directors
It’s voting day in Hope and the Fraser Valley Regional District’s Area A and B, and polls are now officially open.
Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. today at Hope’s recreation centre, 1005- 6 Avenue. Residents of Hope can vote for their choice of mayor and council as well as their choices for Hope’s school trustees. Residents of the Fraser Valley Regional District’s (FVRD) Area A and B will elect their choice of director and school board candidates.
