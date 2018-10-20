Voting day is Saturday, Oct. 20 at the Hope recreation centre. Emelie Peacock/Hope Standard

Voting day: Polls are now open at the Hope recreation centre

Voters to elect Hope's mayor and council, school trustees and Area A & B electoral directors

  • Oct. 20, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

It’s voting day in Hope and the Fraser Valley Regional District’s Area A and B, and polls are now officially open.

Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. today at Hope’s recreation centre, 1005- 6 Avenue. Residents of Hope can vote for their choice of mayor and council as well as their choices for Hope’s school trustees. Residents of the Fraser Valley Regional District’s (FVRD) Area A and B will elect their choice of director and school board candidates.

RELATED: Voting in Hope? Here’s what you need to know

RELATED: Contenders for Hope, regional district and school district announced

Polls close at 8 p.m. and results from the district, school district and regional district will be shared on hopestandard.com as soon as they are announced.

RELATED: The Hope Standard’s full 2018 election coverage

Is there more to this story?

news@hopestandard.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
How schools across Greater Victoria are handling marijuana legalization
Next story
Election 2018: Will Hansma, candidate for Columbia Shuswap Regional District, Area F

Just Posted

Most Read