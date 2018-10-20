Voting day: Peter Robb is Hope’s new mayor

Peter Robb has been announced as the mayor of the District of Hope.
Robb received 1,293 votes, runner-up and incumbent Wilfried Vicktor received 523 votes and candidate Cindy Young gathered 154 votes.
Robb joins councillors Victor Smith, Scott Medlock, Dusty Smith, Craig Traun, Heather Stewin and Bob Erickson as the elected leaders of the district for the next term.
A total of thirteen candidates ran for council, their results are as follows: Victor Smith (1,430), Scott Medlock (1,250), Dusty Smith (1,093), Craig Traun (1,034), Heather Stewin (927), Bob Erickson (841), Steven Patterson (772), Donna Kropp (634), Paul Stock (584), Sharlene Hinds (426), Matthew Steberl (368), John Duff (338) and Sung Yun Wong (139).
