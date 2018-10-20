Voting day: Peter Robb is Hope’s new mayor

Mayor Robb joins councillors Victor Smith, Scott Medlock, Dusty Smith, Craig Traun, Heather Stewin and Bob Erickson as Hope's new council

Peter Robb, three-term district councillor and resident of Hope for over 15 years, is the first to declare his run for mayor for the fall 2018 election.

Peter Robb has been announced as the mayor of the District of Hope.

Robb received 1,293 votes, runner-up and incumbent Wilfried Vicktor received 523 votes and candidate Cindy Young gathered 154 votes.

RELATED: Hope, meet your mayoral candidates

Robb joins councillors Victor Smith, Scott Medlock, Dusty Smith, Craig Traun, Heather Stewin and Bob Erickson as the elected leaders of the district for the next term.

RELATED: Twelve of thirteen council hopefuls face off at all candidates meeting

A total of thirteen candidates ran for council, their results are as follows: Victor Smith (1,430), Scott Medlock (1,250), Dusty Smith (1,093), Craig Traun (1,034), Heather Stewin (927), Bob Erickson (841), Steven Patterson (772), Donna Kropp (634), Paul Stock (584), Sharlene Hinds (426), Matthew Steberl (368), John Duff (338) and Sung Yun Wong (139).

RELATED: The Hope Standard’s full 2018 election coverage

Is there more to this story?

news@hopestandard.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter