Voters hit the polls early

17 per cent of Kootenay East voters have already voted, with four days to go until the election

Advance voting is well underway, with 5,663 voters in Kootenay East already having cast their ballots.

5,663 voters represent over 17 per cent of all registered voters in Kootenay East, while provincially nearly 700,000 voters have requested mail-in ballots.

Advance voting opened on Oct. 15 and goes through to Oct. 21 for the Oct. 24 election, which will see voters decide on whether to re-instate the BC NDP government of John Horgan or go another way.

Polling indicates Horgan would win if the election were held today.

Kootenay East, which has been held by the BC Liberals for the past 20 years, has three candidates in the running – incumbent MLA Tom Shypitka, BC NDP’s Wayne Stetski and BC Greens Kerri Wall.

The three candidates have faced off in three online forums recently, with the last held on Oct. 15.

