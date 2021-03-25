Voters decide whether Apex gets a full fire department on Saturday

Voting will be held March 27, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

On Saturday, March 27, eligible electors will vote on the Apex Mountain Fire Protection Service Establishment Bylaw and the Apex Mountain Fire Protection Loan Authorization Bylaw.

The bylaws, through the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, are to create a regional district fire protection service for the area.

Under the bylaws, Apex residents would authorize the regional district to establish a service for the provision of fire protection and borrow up to $3 million in funds to purchase a fire truck, equipment, and acquire land to construct a fire hall.

Voting in on these measures is open to resident electors or non-resident property electors who live elsewhere in the province but own property within the electoral area.

Full information on the vote is available online at rdosregionalconnections.ca/aap-referendum. Voting will be held from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

