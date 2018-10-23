Voter turnout in Qualicum Beach surpasses 57 per cent

Approximately 43 per cent cast ballot in Parksville

From left: Valerie Mitchell and Eileen Colibaba have just finished voting in Parksville at 132 Jensen Ave. East on voting day, Oct. 20. - Adam Kveton Photo

Total municipal election voter turnout in Qualicum Beach reached 57.46 per cent, down from about 60 per cent in 2014.

A total of 4,600 people hit the polls, out of 8,006 eligible voters.

Brian Wiese received 2,581 votes, compared to Anne Skipsey’s 1,987, to win the mayoral race.

“We are pleased with the level of citizen engagement at this election. Our election officials worked extremely hard and we would like to thank them in helping with the success of the 2018 election,” said chief election officer Heather Svensen.

Parksville saw 4,393 people come out and vote out of approximately 10,000 eligible voters. In 2014, 3,383 people voted in the municipal election.

Parksville’s new mayor received 2,567 votes compared to candidate Kirk Oates’ 1,518 and Chris Long’s 219.

For the Regional District of Nanaimo, in Area F (Coombs, Hilliers, Errington) 935 people voted. Leanne Salter was elected director with 638 votes.

In Area G (French Creek, Dashwood, Englishman River) 1,836 people voted. Clarke Gourlay was elected director with 759 votes.

And in Area H (Shaw Hill, Qualicum Bay, Deep Bay, Bowser) 1,385 people voted. Stuart McLean was elected director with 851 votes.