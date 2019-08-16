VOTE: What’s Abbotsford’s best park? Round 2 voting open

Abbotsford is blessed with dozens of parks, some among the very best in the Lower Mainland. We are running a Final Four-style bracket that pits Abbotsford’s lesser-loved parks against one another. Vote for your favourite park and see if you’re in the majority. At the end, we’ll set the best of the bunch against Mill Lake Park, and see if its backers can help it knock off the city’s crown jewel. At the end of the day, hopefully you will find a new park to explore.

The first round of voting concluded with only one upset. Now, we’re on to the second round. To make things easier for everyone involved, you’ll be able to vote on all four polls in one place. To make things even easier, that one place is this story you’re reading right now. There will also be polls on Facebook and, like in the first round, we’ll combine the two results to get our final tally.

Round two is much less predictable than the first round, with the city’s very best parks – each with legions of users – facing off against one another. (Initial seedings are in brackets).

Sumas Mountain Park (1) vs. Willband Creek Park (9)

Sumas Mountain Park is rugged and beloved by hikers and mountain bikers, who are also responsible for much of the trails that make the park what it is. Willband Creek Park, meanwhile, is a prairie wetland wonderland, a great place to go for a walk, and more accessible.

Fishtrap Creek Park (4) vs. Maclure Park (12)

Trails from these two parks connect and each form part of the Discovery Trail across Abbotsford. Both have ponds, but Fishtrap has more amenities while Maclure has hills.

Rotary Stadium/Exhibition Park (2) vs. Bateman/Stoney Creek

Two major centres of sporting activity face-off. Both are beloved by soccer teams, but with its track, bandstand and ball diamonds, Rotary is home to a greater variety of sports. But we’re including Stoney Creek park and its dog area and trail in this poll, giving Bateman its own unique aspect.

Aldergrove Regional Park (3) vs. Matsqui Trail Regional Park (6)

Two parks on opposite ends of the city square off. You could squeeze a couple tiny countries between these two parks at the edges of Abbotsford. Aldergrove has a bunch of amenities, although most of those are technically in Langley and the park takes a while to get to. Matsqui, meanwhile, boasts a long riverside trail and is horse-friendly.

