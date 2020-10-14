Vote on which Ashcroft business has made the biggest ‘splash’

October presents a lot of opportunities for colourful and creative decorations, and Ashcroft businesses are invited to decorate with a splash of fall. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

A “Splash of Fall” in Ashcroft

The Village of Ashcroft is encouraging businesses to decorate their premises for fall, and residents can nominate their favourite results for a chance to win a $20 gift certificate. Businesses can paint their windows, decorate their doors, “plant” pumpkins or corn stalks in flower barrels: whatever strikes their fancy and celebrates the colours and activities of autumn.

Residents can pick up and drop off entry forms at the Village office at 601 Bancroft Street, or online at www.ashcroftbc.ca. The contest ends on Oct. 31, and people have until Nov. 6 to submit their entries. The winner will be notified by email or phone.

Concert at UniTea

Melawmen Collective and The Dire Heart will be bringing their contemporary Indigenous fusion, woven together with elements of hip/trip hop, rock and folk, and thick harmonies, to UniTea Café in Ashcroft for an outdoor concert on Saturday, Oct. 17. The Melawmen Collective was formed with a vision to create connections between Indigenous people and all others through music and story, developing a shared historical consciousness towards what the Secwepemc call “The Human Beings”.

The concert starts at 4 p.m., with seating beginning at 3 p.m. Tickets are $20 each (general seating; social distancing rules in place, with groups of one to six people) or $25 each for VIP seating (front row chairs/tables for groups of two to four people). Only 50 tickets are available in total, and they must be purchased in advance.

Beer, wine, cider, pop, and water will be available for purchase, and washrooms and sanitizing stations are available. To reserve tickets, drop by UniTea or go to www.uniteacafetakeout.com.

Collaborating for community success

The South Cariboo E. Fry Society and the Ashcroft HUB are hosting a free event where participants can learn to navigate the challenges of COVID-19, fast track projects and ideas that can sometimes takes weeks or months to implement, uncover emerging issues and opportunities, learn how to connect with others during challenging times, and more.

The session is from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 20, with COVID-19 protocols in place, and lunch will be provided. Virtual access is also available. For more information or to register, email ashcrofthub@gmail.com, call (250) 453-9177, or go to https://ashcrofthub.ca.

Spences Bridge Improvement District meeting

The next regular meeting of the trustees of the Spences Bridge Improvement District will be at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 22 at the former Spences Bridge Elementary School. The meeting is open to the public.

Horror movie drive-in double feature

The Ashcroft Indian Band is hosting a free drive-in double feature of horror on Friday, Oct. 30. The first movie (6:30 p.m.) is The Monster Squad (1987), followed by Trick ‘r Treat (2007) at 8 p.m.

The movies will be screened in the parking lot beside the Esso Travel Centre on Highway 1 at Cornwall Rd.

Breast screening mammography clinic

BC Cancer’s breast screening digital mobile mammography service wil be visiting the Ashcroft IDA Pharmacy on Nov. 10 and 12. Mammograms are available at no charge for women aged 40 and over. Make an informed decision to screen for breast cancer; you can learn more at www.screeningbc.ca. To book an appointment, call 1-800-663-9203.

Housing Needs survey

Together the Village of Cache Creek, Village of Clinton, City of Merritt, District of Logan Lake, District of Clearwater, Sun Peaks Mountain Resort Municipality, and the Thompson-Nicola Regional District are completing a Housing Needs Assessment to better understand housing challenges in the region. Everyone who completes the survey will help the TNRD build a more complete picture of the housing situation in their community.

No names are being requested, or will be used or published, in relation to this survey. Personal information will only be used for the purpose of the Thompson-Nicola Regional Housing Needs Assessment Project to better understand what is affordable in different communities. The survey is anonymous, and identifying details will not be shared with anyone.

The survey — which closes on Oct. 23 — takes five to 10 minutes to complete and can be accessed at https://bit.ly/33OauKR. More information about the study is available at www.tnrd.ca or by contacting the Thompson-Nicola Regional District at 1-778-401-7028 or emailing smackay@makoladev.com.

Luminocity exhibition

The Kamloops Art Gallery is once again launching “Luminocity” in downtown Kamloops. Presented every two years, this free, week-long, video art exhibition transforms Kamloops’ urban scene with projections on the façades of buildings and from windows, with numerous projects at Riverside Park. With videos on view from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m., Luminocity is a unique opportunity for audiences of all ages to explore the city of Kamloops in a new way.

An opportunity to take in artwork in a safe, open-air setting, the Gallery has taken great care to ensure COVID-19 safety protocols are in place. Curator walking tours of all the projects will take place at 7 p.m. on Oct. 23 and Oct. 30, and there will be nightly tours at Riverside Park as pre-registered events with restricted capacity. Virtual programs will also be offered online.

More information about the exhibition, including safety and accessibility information and background about each artist and video, is available at https://www.luminocity.ca.

Gold Trail trustee elected to branch president

The Gold Trail Board of Education has congratulated Trustee Vicky Trill on her recent election as President of the Thompson Okanagan Branch of the British Columbia School Trustees Association. The Thompson Okanagan Branch is comprised of nine districts which work together to promote effective trusteeship and discuss matters of mutual concern and interest in education.

Co-Chair Nancy Rempel, who has held the President position for the last two years, will now fill the role of Past President for a one-year term. Co-Chair Rempel was acknowledged for her exemplary work on behalf of the Branch.

editorial@accjournal.caLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Ashcroft Cache Creek Journal