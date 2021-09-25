Vote counts for North Island-Powell River riding now complete

All votes have now been counted in the riding of North Island–Powell River cast in the 2021 federal election, tallies of which show a close race in the riding.

The delay from election day, Sept. 20, was caused by election officials requiring several days to count thousands of cast mail-in ballots.

The final tally shows 22,559 votes for winner Rachel Blaney, the NDP incumbent. This total represents 39.3 per cent of the 57,567 votes cast in the riding.

Conservative candidate Shelley Downey was a close second, recieving 20,779 votes, or 36.3 per cent.

Liberal candidate Jennifer Grenz came third, recieving 7,540 votes, or 13.1 per cent of the vote.

In fourth place was Jessica Wegg, Green Party candidate, who recieved 3,482 votes or 6.1 per cent of the vote.

People’s Party candidate Paul Macknight recieved 2,685 votes or 5.7 per cent of the vote.

Other candidate totals include 322 votes (0.6 per cent) for Maverick Party candidate Stacey Gastis and 89 (0.2 per cent) votes for Marxist-Leninist Carla Neal.

Students elect NDP in mock election

