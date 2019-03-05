Volunteers needed to redesign Penticton Health Centre waiting area

Volunteers are needed to collaborate with health care professionals to redesign the Penticton Health Centre’s waiting area. Image from Pixabay.com

Volunteers are needed to have their say on the future of the Penticton Health Centre’s waiting room.

According to the centre, it “wants to improve the layout of its waiting areas so that they are more inviting for patients and they want your help to design these spaces.”

The waiting area was recently painted and bulletin boards and pamphlet racks have now been removed. The hope for this collaboration with the health care partner is to identify what info is available and the design of the room.

“The promise to you is that the health care partner will work together with you to formulate solutions and incorporate your advice and recommendations into the decisions to the maximum extent possible,” states the centre’s RSVP web page. “Patients who use the Penticton Health Centre and have thoughts and ideas on how their waiting experience could be improved (are eligible to apply).”

The first meeting will take place on March 6 at 2:30 p.m. at the centre, locted at 740 Carmi Avenue room 268, and will run for approximately one hour. The expectation is that this collaboration opportunity will continue for up to four months.

“Patient partner reimbursement follows the Interior Health staff travel policy. Patients will receive out of pocket expenses for travel (mileage further than 50 kilometres), parking or local public transport,” states the website. “Out-of-pocket expenses take up to six weeks for reimbursement to occur, once the form has been completed and receipts received.”

Additional questions about the project can be forwarded to Carol Stathers, engagement leader, patient and public engagement with the BC Patient Safety & Quality Council at 778-516-3308 or email cstathers@bcpsqc.ca. To RSVP to this volunteer opportunity, click here.

