Volunteers needed to help wildfire evacuees at Chilliwack emergency centre

Evacuees of Logan Lake began checking in at the emergency operations centre in Chilliwack on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. The City of Chilliwack put a call out the following day for more volunteers at the centre. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

More volunteers are needed to help out at Chilliwack’s emergency operations centre (EOC) for wildfire evacuees.

The City of Chilliwack put out the call for additional volunteers on Friday, Aug. 13.

“The Chilliwack reception centre is seeking community-minded, compassionate volunteers who enjoy working with others,” reads the description on the city’s website.

The info comes after 2,300 residents of the Logan Lake area were put on evacuation order Thursday, Aug. 12 and directed to the EOC in Chilliwack.

Volunteer support roles include welcoming evacuees, providing general support to Emergency Social Services (ESS) volunteers, and filling out paper forms for the registration process. Training and meals would be provided on-site.

Helpful skills: Experience with clerical work and the ability to work in a fast-paced environment with minimal supervision would be an asset.

Those interested can contact Chris Wilson, emergency co-ordinator with the city, by email only at wilson@chilliwack.com with your contact information and your general availability between 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

“While we appreciate everyone’s offers of support, we are unable to guarantee that everyone who reaches out will be contacted.”

For more, go to the Wildfire Evacuee Update page on the city’s website.

