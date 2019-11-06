Volunteers needed for St. Andrew’s cemetery cleanup

The entire community is invited to join on Nov. 9 from 9 a.m. to noon to continue the tradition

The annual fall cleanup at St. Andrew’s cemetery will take place Saturday, Nov. 9 from 9 a.m to noon. Black Press file photo

Join us in actively celebrating the lives and legacies of all who are buried at St. Andrews Cemetery – the site of many war graves and the place of rest for a number of community settlers and veteran families.

Each year, friends and family gather in the Garry Oak meadow at the corner of Dingwall and McQuillan roads to volunteer a few hours.

Volunteers are needed for activities such as raking leaves and cleaning up the area in preparation for Remembrance Day services at the ‘little white church on the hill.’

The entire community is invited to join on Saturday, Nov. 9 from 9 a.m. to noon to continue the tradition.

This is a rain-or-shine event, so dress appropriately and bring your favourite garden tools. Wheelbarrows are specifically needed this year.

Warm refreshments will be provided.

For more information, contact 250-334-4331 or visit our website www.sjtdcourtenay.ca and search under events.