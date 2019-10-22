Volunteers needed for Penticton’s Santa Claus Parade

Does the holiday spirit overtake you each winter? Do you enjoy spreading joy and cheer to the kids and adults in your community? Then why not volunteer to help with this year’s Santa Claus Parade in Penticton!
The City of Penticton is currently looking to recruit 15 to 20 volunteers to assist with this year’s parade on Dec. 7. Duties include barricade intersection control, marshalling assistance and parade route support. The annual parade kicks off at 4:30 p.m. and this is the first year the city has been in charge of organizing it.
Previous Santa Claus Parades in Penticton were organized by the Downtown Penticton Association (DPA), who chose to defer funding and organizing this civic event and others to the city earlier this year.
Any volunteers interested in helping with the Santa Claus Parade are asked to contact Shawna Guitard at 250-609-2445 or by emailing shawna.guitard@gmail.com.
