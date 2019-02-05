Volunteers needed for Penticton’s Emergency Support Services

ESS volunteers are invaluable in responding to people in need during an emergency

The City of Penticton is looking for Emergency Support Services volunteers. Submitted photo

More volunteers are currently being sought to join Penticton’s Emergency Support Services team.

According to a news release issued by the City of Penticton, ESS relies on volunteers whose aid is invaluable in responding to people in need during an emergency.

“ESS Volunteers play an important part in helping the citizens of Penticton in their time of need,” said Deputy Fire Chief, Chris Forster.

Through planning, training and mentorship, these dedicated and compassionate volunteers are ready to provide short-term essential needs to residents impacted by floods, fires and other events. ESS volunteers also participate in public awareness, which includes increasing knowledge of grab-and-go bags and self-sufficiency in case of an emergency.

“Being an ESS volunteer is a fulfilling and rewarding experience for me,” said ESS director, Alida Erickson.

If you are interested in becoming an ESS volunteer, submit your resume and cover letter to apply@penticton.ca.