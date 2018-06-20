Volunteers needed for Kimberley JulyFest

Volunteers are needed for the 2018 Kimberley JulyFest. This year's event takes place from Friday July 20 to Sunday, July 22.

Event Organizer Karen Rempel says that JulyFest will essentially be the same format as last year, held again at Coronation Park. The JulyFest Soccer Tournament will also be taking place at various soccer fields throughout Kimberley for the duration of the weekend.

The International Bocce Championship will now include tents for shade as well as a misting station to keep players cool during those hot July days.

There will be new and returning food vendors, and vendor applications are currently being accepted.

The JulyFest band line up was also recently released, and can be found on the JulyFest Facebook page.

The KidFest Zone will have new games for the whole family and bouncy castles until 6p.m..

Rempel adds that there is still time to register for the Home Coming Parade.

“Volunteers are always needed,” said Rempel. “JulyFest exists because of volunteers. We need beer servers, back line beer servers, admission personnel, bocce registration personnel, set up/tear down crews, security, and various other positions. We like to schedule our volunteers for approximately four hours per shift. We love our volunteers and would like to show our appreciation.”

If you wish to sign up as a volunteer, call Rempel at 250.427.8709. Volunteers receive a t-shirt, beverage tickets, and barbecue throughout the day.

Bocce registration is also open and available through the JulyFest website: kimberleyjulyfest.com. Teams are encouraged to register early, as spots fill up quickly.

Some new additions to JulyFest include a $10 admission price on Friday and Saturday, admission by donation on Sunday, volunteer t-shirts, more kids games, rotary beer ticket sales will be located closer to the beer garden, and there will be a bocce referee tent with a water station.

For more information and updates, visit the JulyFest website and Facebook Page.