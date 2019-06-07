Volunteers needed for Car Free YYJ day

Atomique Productions is asking for people to help out with the June 16 event

A sea of people make their way up and down Douglas Street during Car Free Day on Sunday afternoon in 2017. (File photo)

Volunteers are needed at this month’s Car Free YYJ Event.

The annual event, hosted by the Downtown Victoria Business Association, opens up 4,000 square feet of Douglas Street into a downtown, pedestrian-friendly venue.

The Father’s Day fest will include five stages for live entertainment, food and beverage vendors, a 19+ beer garden and kiosks form more than 400 local artists, businesses and local organizations.

However, for all of that to come together more volunteers are needed.

In a Facebook post, organizing contributor Atomique Productions said it was “desperately” seeking volunteers who could help “create a zero-waste event alongside the green team.”

Volunteers are needed for a couple hours at at time between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 16.

Anyone interested can email team@atomiqueproductions.com (dance party, music and treats included).

