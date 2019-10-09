Volunteers hawk papers for Raise A Reader fundraiser in Barriere

The annual Raise-A-Reader fundraiser for family literacy in Barriere was a grand success this year thanks to a small group of dedicated volunteers.

The annual Raise-A-Reader fundraiser for family literacy in Barriere brought in over $5000 thanks to a group of dedicated volunteers who hawked special edition newspapers for donations to Barriere and Area Literacy Outreach the morning of Sept. 25. Pictured (l-r) are volunteers Louise Lodge, Christine Proulx, Michelle Johnson, Audrey Rilcoe, Barriere Literacy Outreach Coordinator Jill Hayward, and (seated) District of Barriere Councillor Donna Kibble. Volunteers not pictured are Colleen Tremblay and Tasha Buchanan.Colleen Tremblay photo:

The event involved volunteers hawking special edition newspapers for donations throughout the community of Barriere on Wednesday, Sept. 25.

Cheques were also received from a number of generous area residents and businesses to support literacy programs provided by Barriere and Area Literacy Outreach. These programs include weekly Parent Child Mother Goose sessions, Books For Babies, the Blue Bookshelves Program, Breakfast With Santa, the ABC Literacy Fun Day, Literacy and Learning Summer Camps in Barriere, Thompson Valley Players Workshops For Youth, the Teddy Bear Picnic, A New Book For Every Child, Tutors For Kids, and numerous other family literacy and free tutoring initiatives in the area.

Barriere Literacy Outreach Coordinator Jill Hayward said, “We are most appreciative of all the generous folks who donated the change from their pocket or wrote us a cheque. This community never ceases to support the programs that make it such a great place to live, and our volunteers are second to none. Thank you everyone!”

She says they raised over $5000 which will be matched by government and corporate sponsors to be used for area literacy programs.