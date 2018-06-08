Volunteers drivers needed to provide rides for Kimberley grads

If you’ve got a car, a team of drivers are being sought to drive grads next Saturday.

As reported in the Bulletin this week, the Ride For Life program, which provides safe rides home for grads after their celebrations, was put on hiatus for a number of reasons, including lack of funds and volunteers.

Joanne Smith, a member of the Selkirk PAC, wants to try to put together an ad hoc team of drivers to step in for Ride For Life this year.

She is looking for volunteers to step up and provide a car and driver. There are no insurance issues, she said, because you would be providing rides for friends and acquaintances.

She is hoping to pull in some donations to pay for gas.

“We just want a list of people who can provide safe rides for kids next Saturday. Just call me and tell me when you’re available. We’ll get the phone numbers to the grads.”

Drivers must be over 19 and have a full license, that’s the only stipulation.

If you can provide some volunteer hours to drive grads next Saturday, please call Joanne Smith at 250-427-5891.