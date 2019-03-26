Volunteers at the ready for a Crofton clean-up

The Crofton Community Centre is going to be a hub of activity this year. The Society is spearheading the Crofton Clean Up campaign Saturday. (Photo by Don Bodger)

Crofton is becoming a hub of activity with the arrival of spring.

Our man about town Dan Robin reports the newest committee started last year, Crofton Community in Bloom, a subcommittee of the Crofton Community Centre Society, is springing into action this weekend.

The first project is a town cleanup on Saturday, March 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Committee chair Jane Grueber is spearheading the effort.

“We already have over 20 volunteers but of course, the entire town can participate if they wish,” noted Robin.

A barbecue will be held afterwards at the old School Museum for the volunteers.

The purpose of the Crofton Clean Up event, according to a report to the CCCS by Grueber, “is to pick up garbage and clean up public, municipal land and high visibility areas around Crofton in an effort to create a tidier town. The first step in beautifying Crofton is to create a clean slate.”

The plan is to meet at the Joan Street green space and work in teams west to the CCCS via Robert Street, Joan Street and Chaplin Street. Each team will have a designated leader who will wear a high visibility vest.

Other volunteers will be encouraged to wear red shirts to be more visible.

Paper, wrappers, glass, cans and any other small refuse found on public property will be collected. It does not include the role traditionally filled by the Municipality of North Cowichan of cleaning up refuse on private property or the pickup/disposal of yard/alley waste or household items destined for the dump.

Safety will be a huge consideration, with volunteers being provided with garbage bags and vinyl gloves. There will also be instruction on sharps safety, such as what to do with hypodermic needles, and special tape provided to mark the location of such materials.

It promises to be a great event of community unification.

Everyone will get a chance to kick back on Saturday, April 6 when the Crofton Spring Bash takes place at the Crofton Community Centre, featuring the Maxwell Smart Band. Doors open at 8 p.m.

Admission is $20 per person and includes a light meal at 11 p.m. Tickets are available at Galetto’s Market in Crofton or by calling Robin at 250-709-1379.

“This a a fundraiser to offset costs of maintaining our hall, giving funds to charities and running a seniors complex in Crofton,” explained Robin.