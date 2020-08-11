Volunteer rescuers train for helicopter exits at Alberni Valley Regional Airport

More technical rescues mean Alberni Valley Rescue Squad members must keep up specialized skills

Members of Alberni Valley Rescue Squad were at the Alberni Valley Regional Airport on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020 to practice helicopter hover exit training with Ascent Helicopters out of Parksville. When executing a search in difficult terrain, it isn’t always possible to land a helicopter, so volunteer searchers must be certified in hover exits. (BILL MCLEOD/ Special to the AV News)

Members of the Alberni Valley Rescue Squad were at the AV Regional Airport on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020 to practice helicopter hover exits.

Ascent Helicopters from Parksville flew a chopper to Port Alberni and AVRS volunteers learned in the infield how to get into and exit a helicopter as it hovers above ground.

“In difficult terrain where it is not always possible to fully land a helicopter, hover exits can ensure a team is placed safely on the ground to assist a lost or injured subject,” an AVRS spokesperson wrote on the group’s Facebook page.

“Technical rescues like these are a growing part of search and rescue operations in our area and we work to maintain the highest levels of training possible for our courageous members.”

For more information about the rescue squad, find them online at www.avrs.ca or on Facebook at facebook.com/albernivalleyrescue.

