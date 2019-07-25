Volunteer needed to drive Lake Cowichan Terry Fox run

This year’s Terry Fox Run is in jeopardy of not happening. (Submitted)

An official Terry Fox run has been held in Lake Cowichan almost every year since 1989 but in recent years the little community has struggled to find and keep an organizer for more than a year or two.

A volunteer is desperately needed to fill the position so that the 2019 run can take place at the Lake on Sunday, Sept. 15.

The run was cancelled back in 2010 for lack of a person in charge and officials with The Terry Fox Foundation are hoping this year won’t be a repeat. Generally, just in the nick of time, somebody steps up and the run forges ahead.

In the 27 years of the Lake Cowichan run, the community has been able to contribute $39,055.75 to cancer research.

“Without a local volunteer run organizer, this Canadian tradition is in jeopardy of not taking place in the community,” said Donna White, a provincial director for The Terry Fox Foundation. “Whether as an individual or a service group, the volunteer Run Organizer will always be assisted by the Terry Fox Foundation in the planning process, and given the resources to make it a success.”

And the time commitment isn’t much. It ranges from two to four hours a week during the months leading up to the big day.

For more information about the race organizer position, or to volunteer email Donna White Donna.white@terryfoxrun.org or call 1-888-836-9786.

sarah.simpson@cowichanvalleycitizen.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter