Volunteer and help children to read in One-To-One Program

The One To One Reading Program at Barriere Elementary School is currently looking for volunteer tutors.

The program pairs volunteer tutors in schools with students who have been identified as needing additional help with reading. These are students at significant risk of falling through the cracks – those who do not have a diagnosed learning disability and do not already receive support from a resource teacher, but are lagging behind their peers in their literacy skills.

Tutors and students meet for a 30-minute session during school time and typically read together twice a week. The tutoring provides students with opportunities to read, ask questions and make mistakes, all while having fun. They practice their literacy skills and receive personalized support in a safe, positive environment. Students are in grades one to seven, but primary students are the priority as research shows that the earlier students get additional support, the greater their chances of catching up to grade level. There is no cost to either the school or the child.

On Thursday, Oct. 10, there will be a three hour training seminar for potential One to One tutors in Barriere. If you would like to register for this training session, or find out more about the program, please contact Sarah Dewey at 250-672-0202, or email: sarah@wildfire.ca.