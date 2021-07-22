Volunteer ambassadors return to YQQ

The YQQ Ambassadors will be on-site daily, sending off and meeting select flights

With the reduction in domestic travel restrictions, the return of Air Canada and the enhanced summer schedules from Pacific Coastal and WestJet, the Comox Valley Airport is bustling with activity.

Thursday, July 15 marked the return of the YQQ Ambassadors, the Comox Valley Airport’s volunteer force, after an absence of nearly 16 months.

“On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic,” said Mike Atkins, CEO of the airport.

RELATED: Comox Valley Airport CEO cautiously optimistic about summer

“By the end of that week, the ambassador program was suspended, the first of many changes implemented to mitigate risk and ensure the safety of the staff and public. I am extremely pleased to welcome the ambassadors back, not only for the benefit of travellers but also as an indication of a cautious return to leisure travel.”

Alex Robertson, operations manager for YQQ added the program has been in operation since before the current terminal was built.

“… some of our dedicated volunteers have been serving since that time. They provide information and assistance to both arriving and departing passengers, playing a vital role in the passenger experience.”

The YQQ Ambassadors will be on-site daily, sending off and meeting select flights.

photos@comoxvalleyrecord.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Comox Valley Record