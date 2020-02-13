Viva sings on high note

The classically trained soprano trio sang to Prince Rupert

  • Feb. 13, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

International operatic singing sensations Viva, sang on a high note to the audience at the Lester Centre on Feb. 6.

“We are honoured to experience the extraordinary voices of Viva,” said Michael Gurney, manager of the Lester Centre, “Send your friends a text right now to come.”

Viva is a globetrotting powerhouse trio of classically trained sopranos, said Gurney. They are leaders in the cross-over genre of ‘popera’.

“We wanted a sisterhood in the male dominated profession. We wanted to be part of something bigger,” said Katya Tchoubar founder of Viva. “We are Canada’s female counterpart to the Three Tenors.”

“We are classically trained opera singers, but we are also educators. We wanted to bring our students, but we couldn’t, so we use video accompaniment of them,” Tchoubar said.

Tchoubar likes to share her knowledge that was gained through studying at the Royal Conservatory of Music, and completing her post graduate studies in operatic performance at the University of Toronto, where she is now a faculty member and a diction coach.

Throughout the show a large video screen projects scenes of the group on tour, their students, and the production team. The technologically advanced group even participates in recording sessions via the internet.

The musical evening was filled with crescendos of excitement as the trio used audience participation in a “duelling diva” contest where chosen participants had to decipher which member was singing behind their backs. An “American Idol” style contest with three audience judges was comedically performed, with each judge having to decided the best singer.

“They transport us not only visually, but they sing with an elevated sound,” Gurney said.

Â 

K-J Millar | JournalistÂ 

SendÂ K-JÂ email

Like the The Northern View on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Evacuation exercise to disrupt traffic in Nanoose Bay on Feb. 13
Next story
Break-and-enter crimes on the decline in Aldergrove: Langley RCMP

Just Posted

Most Read

  • Canada’s best para-alpine skiers competing at Kimberley Alpine Resort

    Two weeks of si racing on the Dreadnaught at Kimberley Alpine Resort concluded this week with the 202 Canadian Para-Alpine championships.

  • Valhalla awaits in Clearwater

    Barriere residents (l-r) Steve Rainer, Mary MacLennan, Jordan Rainer, Carman Smith and Barb Smith wear Viking costumes while taking part in the Wells Gray Birchleg on Feb. 1. This year 39 people showed up to participate in the event. Photo by Keith McNeill.

  • Barriere Jr. Boys Basketball Team bring home Single A West Zone Championship

    A big congratulations to Barriere Secondary Junior Boys Basketball Team for bring home the Single A West Zone Championship. The Championship was held last weekend at SaHali Secondary in Kamloops. Barriere boys beat South Kamloops Senior Secondary in the final game with a score of 48-26. A great way for the BSS team to finish off their season. Pictured (l-r) are: Assistant coach Mac Corrie, Riley Kempter, Joseph Coughlin, Landon Alward, Brayden York, Ryan Corrie, Ryan DeFelice, Alex Coughlin, Tanner Loewen, Quinn Morin, Logan Jones, Cameron Salle, Andrew Harris, and coach Ron Defelice. (Beth Zerr photo)

  • It just may be ‘goodbye’ salmon

    To the editor;

  • Truck, CN train collide at Kitwanga level crossing

    Traffic disrupted as a result of accident

  • Photography the focus of next show at Comox art gallery

    Focal Arts is a collaborative group of eight Canadian photographers working together to achieve a high standard of proficiency in the art and craft of photography and printmaking.

  • Viva sings on high note

    The classically trained soprano trio sang to Prince Rupert