VIU students present Parksville wetlands research at open house

The City of Parksville partnered with fourth-year Vancouver Island University geography students and the Mount Arrowsmith Biosphere Research Institute on an education/outreach project for the Parksville Wetlands.

The final phase in this project is a public open house on Friday, March 29 in the Forum, 100 Jensen Ave. East. So that all students are able to participate and speak with residents about their work in the wetlands, the times for the drop-in open house are scheduled for 9:30 to 11 a.m. and then again from 4-5:30 p.m.

Over the past six weeks, VIU geography students and MABRRI have been familiarizing themselves with the wetlands and held a successful BioBlitz and hosted walking tours in the wetlands last week. The students now wish to report their findings to the community at the open house on March 29.

With this partnership, the VIU geography program and the Mount Arrowsmith Biosphere Region Research Institute benefits from learning opportunities and the city benefits from their interest and enthusiasm for the wetlands. Students have been working to identify the flora and fauna in the wetlands and from engagement with residents, will come forward with an educational outreach plan for the wetlands intended to protect and celebrate the sensitive ecosystem and the service it provides.

The 35.9 hectare wetlands were purchased by the city in 2017 to be maintained as a park in perpetuity for the enjoyment of residents.

— NEWS Staff, submitted