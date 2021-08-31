VIU starts fall semester with in-person and online welcome

Vancouver Island University’s Rock VIU student orientation events got underway last week and continue this week, both in-person and online. (Vancouver Island University photo)

Another year of university learning in a pandemic is starting, and VIU is excited to welcome students back to campus in various ways.

Vancouver Island University’s Rock VIU student orientation events got underway last week and are continuing this week, noted a press release from the university. The Rock VIU new student orientation committee has been working to plan events to connect students with university services and supports as well as professors and peers.

“This year our focus is on easing the transition back to in-person classes after a year of learning online,” said Maria Clemotte, RockVIU co-event lead.

Events got underway last week with online ‘beach fire chat’ sessions and small-group excursions around the Nanaimo campus.

This week’s activities include a talent show, an outdoor movie and pizza night, a fair, a barbecue and an art exhibition. The in-person events are being complemented by an online opening ceremony, question-and-answer panels and more. Online VIU Rocks events are being recorded and will be made accessible via the VIU Co-Curricular Involvement App that can be downloaded or accessed online at http://viu.ca/ccr.

“This past year has been a transitional year for many students and RockVIU 2021 is designed to welcome students back in a meaningful and respectful way,” said Omar Karim, coordinator and manager of the VIU’s office of co-curricular engagement and learning. “This is your chance to build relationships with your campus community, make new friends and start feeling a bit more comfortable with returning to campus and how to access services to navigate university life.”

