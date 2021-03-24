VIU hosting symposium on equity, diversity and inclusion

VIU is hosting 13 post-secondary institutions from across Canada for an equity, diversity and inclusion symposium March 24-25. (Vancouver Island University photo)

Post-secondary institutions from across the country are meeting in a virtual symposium hosted by VIU to talk about ideas and best practices for action plans around equity, diversity and inclusion.

Vancouver Island University’s two-day symposium March 24-25 started with a keynote address and panel discussion Wednesday and continues with workshops Thursday.

Amanda Wager, project director for the social sciences and humanities research council institutional connection grant, which is funding the symposium, said in a press release that current events and historical injustices demonstrate the need for universities to discuss and take action around equity, diversity and inclusion.

“Across Canada, universities are creating their equity, diversity and inclusion action plans and making them public. They’re being transparent about what they are doing or planning to do to make sure their campuses and the people on those campuses have a feeling of belonging and safety,” Wager said.

The press release notes that the symposium offers a venue for post-secondary institutions to collaborate, share research-based best practices, and discuss legal and human rights aspects of equity and diversity and other subjects.

Wednesday’s panel discussions related to including people with intellectual disabilities, supporting Indigenous researchers, strengthening hiring practices, and developing best practices around gender and LGBTQ communities.

