VIU ElderCollege plans courses for winter and spring

Colleges have adapted to online learning, and that includes VIU ElderCollege.

Vancouver Island University’s continuing learning program for adults age 50 and up is set to begin its winter-spring semester Jan. 11 with 72 courses to be offered via Zoom.

“The conversion to online courses due to the COVID pandemic has been successful for VIU ElderCollege and participants are enthusiastic about the benefits and the ease of adapting to online learning,” noted an ElderCollege press release.

There are 23 new courses being offered. A highlight mentioned in the release is a single-afternoon seminar June 8 called the Money Laundering Threat. Instructor Peter German is the author of Dirty Money, a report on money laundering in B.C. casinos.

ElderCollege is also looking forward to musician Dave Klinger’s six-week course on the New York jazz scene, 1900-1960. A Friday Forum pilot project, a series of seminars on mental health, is being launched this spring with the intention of supporting residents of seniors’ care facilities. Another centrepiece of the ElderCollege spring semester will be a Saturday Speakers Series focusing on climate change.

VIU ElderCollege memberships are $20, with course fees ranging from $10 to $94. For more information, call 1-866-734-6252 or find the course calendar and more at http://viu.ca/eldercollege.

